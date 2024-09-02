 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Follows Shivraj's Footsteps, Stops His Cavalcade To Buy Guava From Roadside Vendor (WATCH)
The woman vendor could not believe on her eyes that CM is standing before her handcart to buy few KG Guava from her.

Updated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while going to Indore from Ujjain, stopped his cavalcade midway to buy guava from a roadside vendor on Monday.

The woman vendor could not believe in her eyes that CM is standing before her handcart to buy the seasonal fruit from her.

article-image

The CM sorted and picked the best, juicy guavas himself for purchase. Even as the woman vendor was reluctant to take the money, CM insisted she accept the payment for the fruits.

The woman vendor packed the guavas and handed them to the Chief Minister.

Later, CM shared the video on X, referring the woman vendor as his sister.

This is not the first time that CM stopped his cavalcade to meet people or make purchases from roadside vendors. Sometime ago, a video showed him sipping tea at a roadside stall.

article-image

It looks like CM Mohan Yadav is following the footprints of his predecessor former chief Minister and current Union Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who would often stop by a tea stall or a paan shop and interact with the locals. The gesture helped him paint his image of a 'public's leader.'

