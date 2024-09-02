MP High Court Asks Centre To Clarify If Kangana Ranaut's Controversial Film 'Emergency' Has Received CBFC Certificate Amid Sikh Allegations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on Monday, asked the Central government to clarify whether Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film "Emergency" has received a certification by the Central Board of Film Certification.

The release of the movie, set against the backdrop of a 1984 emergency during then PM Indira Gandhi's tenure, has been postponed from earlier date, September 6, following controversies.

BREAKING - Madhya Pradesh High Court asks Centre to clarify if actor Kangana Ranaut's film #Emergency has been certified yet or not. HC issues notice on PIL alleging that #Sikh community has been shown in bad light in the movie. pic.twitter.com/59cXVU3MaR — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) September 2, 2024

The High Court issued the notice following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Jabalpur Sikh Sangat, which alleges that the film portrays the Sikh community in a negative light.

The Sikh group's plea, which was set to be heard on Monday, seeks to halt the film's release, claiming that the movie is not in the public interest. According to senior advocate NS Ruprah, who represents the Sikh body, the film could harm societal sentiments.

Ranaut, an actor-politician and BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, which is scheduled for release on September 6.

The court's intervention highlights concerns raised by the Sikh community, and it has asked the Centre to respond promptly on the film's certification status.

