Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Demands Congress Apology Over Ram Temple Issue |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): In a fervent public address at Shajapur, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav demanded an apology from Congress for allegedly obstructing the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. Yadav, amidst a charged atmosphere, questioned the absence of key Congress figures like Rahul, Sonia and Priyanka from visiting the temple site.

During his speech at the Shajapur bus stand, Yadav didn't mind words as he targeted former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, accusing him of showing deference to terrorists by addressing them with honorifics. The Chief Minister took a jab at Rahul Gandhi's intellect, likening him to "Pappu" and criticised Congress' track record on poverty alleviation despite generations of governance. Yadav's rhetoric intensified as he predicted a bleak electoral outcome for Congress, comparing their previous electoral success to dwindling seats in a metaphorical "tempo" this time around.

He urged BJP leaders to proudly proclaim India's cultural heritage abroad, symbolised by the Ram-Krishna lineage. Highlighting the ongoing hurdles faced despite the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Mandir, Yadav proclaimed, "Ramji has come, now Krishna is about to come," insinuating Congress's discomfort with the religious sentiment. He lashed out at Congress, accusing them of harbouring snakes in their chest over the temple issue.

Addressing the crowd's concerns, Yadav promised new industrial development in Shajapur and announced plans to integrate the agriculture department into existing colleges, eschewing the need for separate agricultural institutions. The Chief Minister's remarks, particularly his demand for a Congress apology over the Ram temple issue, are likely to escalate political tensions and further polarise the political landscape in the region.

BJP candidate Solanki files papers

Shajapur: BJP candidate from Dewas-Shajapur parliamentary constituency, Mahendra Singh Solanki on Monday filed his nomination form in Shajapur. Adding weight to the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav graced the event with his presence.

During interactions with the media, Chief Minister Yadav expressed confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, boldly asserting that the party would secure all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Specifically addressing Solanki's candidacy, Chief Minister Yadav lauded the efforts of BJP office-bearers and workers, noting a concerted push to ensure an even more resounding victory than in previous elections.