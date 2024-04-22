MP: Youths Beat BJP's 'Raja Bhaiya' With Sticks Over Car Parking In Gwalior, Video Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths barged into the residence of a BJP leader in Gwalior and brutally assaulted him over a parking dispute on Monday. The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed at the leader's house in Maharajpura, New Janakpuri, Gwalior.

It is said that the main accused also have links with the BJP.

The police stated that the dispute arose over the removal of a car, leading to a fight. The victim, identified as Raja Bhaiya Gurjar, works as the BJP's rural co-convener.

According to CSP Nagendra Sikarwar, accused Shailendra Tomar, who is also allegedly affiliated with the BJP and has been involved in previous controversies, Shailendra Gurjar, a resident of New Janakpuri, was driving Raja Bhaiya Gurjar's car.

Raja Bhaiya's car driver, Gurjar, was driving his car to his home in New Janakpuri when they found a Baleno car blocking their path. An argument erupted when the driver asked the Baleno driver to move the car. The BJP leader calmed things down on the spot and went to his house.

However, a while later, Shailendra Tomar, who was inside Baleno, along with his friends, arrived with sticks and barged into Raja Bhaiya's office at his house, beat him and fled the scene.

Raja Bhaiya also faced violence while trying to save his staff, eventually managing to escape. The BJP leader has provided CCTV footage of the incident to the police for investigation, with authorities currently identifying the remaining culprits based on the footage.