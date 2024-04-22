Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for general elections 2024, Jyotiraditya Scinda has taken jibe at former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath saying if he had not changed the government in MP then the money of Ladli Bahnas would have been in latter's pockets.

Scindia made the remark while addressing a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Sunday. Scindia is contesting from Guna parliamentary seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"Ladli Behena are getting Rs 1250 a month in their bank accounts. Had I not changed the government, then that money would have been in Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath's pockets. The farmers would not have got Rs 6000 under Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme of Madhya Pradesh government. This is the time to strengthen PM Modi," the union minister said.

During his election speech, Scindia also mentioned the flagship schemes of the central government like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

The union minister further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Ayushman Yajana saying, "No other PMs have given the health cover of Rs 5 Lakh, it is PM Modi who gave it to us." Meanwhile, reacting to Scindia's remark Congress leader Digivijaya Singh said, "Why the government was toppled is another matter but he (Scindia) used to say if the loan was not waived off, guest teachers were not appointed, he would take to the streets. But instead of taking to the streets, he reached by plane. Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that his party BJP is a supporter of Pakistan's ISI. Now PM Modi should ask him why he said so?" On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari also slammed Scindia saying the union minister needs answer why children in Sheopur-Guna are malnourished.

Arrangements were made for Cheetahs there, but why is there no drinking water facility for people there? "I think he (Jyotiraditya Scindia) needs to answer why children in Sheopur-Guna are malnourished. Arrangements were made for Cheetahs there, but why is there no drinking water facility for people there? Children there did not get schools, colleges, drinking water and health facilities. He doesn't talk about farmers loan waiver over which he had toppled the MP government." Guna will go to poll in the third phase on May 7 with eight other parliamentary seats- Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Betul in the state.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases, with the next three phases of voting scheduled for April 26, May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of members it sends to the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.