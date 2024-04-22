MP: Women's Cell AIG Pratibha Tripathi Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Road Journey In Sonkatch, Declared Dead On Arrival At hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Assistant Inspector General of police (AIG) of Bhopal women’s cell, Pratibha Tripathi suffered a cardiac arrest when she was returning from Indore to Bhopal on Monday noon to join her duty. She suffered the cardiac arrest in Sonkatch, and was rushed to a nearby hospital by her husband, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, Harinaryanachari Mishra confirmed the demise of AIG Tripathi, telling Free Press that Tripathi had contracted the Coronavirus in 2020, and had also birthed a baby boy in the same year. Following this, she used to remain unwell often, and used to seek consultation from a doctor in Indore. He added that Tripathi, along with her kid aged three and husband Shishir Pandit had gone to Indore by her car on Saturday for medical check-up.

While returning from there on Monday noon at around 1 pm, she suffered cardiac arrest inside her car in Sonkatch. As her condition began deteriorating, her husband Shishir rushed her to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

CP Mishra continued by saying that Tripathi belonged to the 2008 batch of the state police service, and her husband Shishir resides in Delhi owing to his professional commitments. He is a native of Indore, and had arrived there to assist Tripathi during her medical check-up.