Sudarshan Chakra Corps Fetes Indian Navy Motor Bike Expedition Team ‘Rhino Ride’ In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sudarshan Chakra Corps felicitated the Indian Navy motor bike expedition team, 'Rhino Ride', here on Monday. The expedition was flagged off on April 18th from Mumbai to commemorate the 25th anniversary celebration of INS Brahmaputra.

Lt Gen. Prit Pal Singh, AVSM, GOC, Sudarshan Chakra Corps, interacted with the team and felicitated the riders. Later, 'Rhino Ride' also paid homage at the war memorials of HQ 21 Corps, 3 EME Centre, and Shaurya Smarak.

The rally, consisting of '12 Rhino Riders', rode out on their journey to cover a total distance of 3000 km from Mumbai to the Brahmaputra River at Kaziranga National Park, Assam, across the country. The team will culminate their expedition at Kaziranga National Park, Assam.

The 'Rhino Ride' expedition is dedicated to promoting greater tri-service, honouring veterans, and promoting community outreach. The aim is to inspire youth in schools and NCC units en route to join the Armed Forces and serve the nation. The team will also place emphasis on the 'Save Rhino Campaign' and visit 'Kaziranga National Park' as part of it.

'INS Brahmaputra', an indigenously built 'Brahmaputra class' of frigates, was commissioned on April 14, 2000. The ship forms a formidable part of the Western fleet as the 'Modified Leopard Class Anti-Aircraft Frigate', which participated in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars.