Bhopal: 1st Year MBBS Student Hangs Self With Scarf At Chirayu Medical College Girls Hostel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A first-year MBBS student from Chirayu Medical College in Bhopal was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday morning. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to police officials, no suicide note was found during the search of the room. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also examined the room. Her laptop and mobile phone have been confiscated. The police are obtaining call details from the mobile to determine the last person she spoke to.

According to a police official, the victim was identified as Rani More (22), daughter of Devi Singh More who is originally from Dhasal village, Jhirnya tehsil, Khargone district. She was studying MBBS at Chirayu Medical College in Bhopal.

She had gone to bed Sunday night, however she didn't come out of the room till late Monday morning. The warden went to check on her and despite the repeated knocks on her door, there was no response from inside.

Sensing something fishy, the warden informed the staff. A carpenter was called to break open the door of the room. The entire staff and students were shocked to see her hanging.

The victim’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan by a scarf tied as a noose. Following this, the police were informed of the incident. The police took custody of the body and placed it in the mortuary of Hamidia Hospital. Post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday once the deceased’s relatives and family members arrive.