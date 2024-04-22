MP Weather Update: Rainfall Expected In Khandwa, Betul, Raisen & 15 More Districts On April 22, 23

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The onset of a Western Disturbance has triggered gusty winds and rainfall across state, according to the weather department. Over the next 24 hours, including Monday, showers are expected in 17 districts, including Jabalpur and Chhindwara.

Rain Expected in Multiple Districts on April 22 and April 23

April 22: Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Betul, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Balaghat, Mandla, Katni, Maihar, Umaria, Dindori, Shahdol, and Anuppur districts.

April 23: Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori districts.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature rose to 24.5 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal. Humidity on Sunday was recorded at 38 per cent in the morning and 25 per cent in the evening. The weatherman also expected a rise in both day and night temperature in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius for the next three days.

Senior scientist Dr Vedprakash Singh from IMD Bhopal explained that the state can expect light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning over the next two days. Following this spell, the weather is expected to clear up, with temperatures rising sharply from April 25 onwards. Cities currently experiencing temperatures of 40-42 degrees Celsius can expect readings to climb to 42-44 degrees Celsius. Nights are also expected to remain warm, with increased humidity levels.

Over the past three days, several districts have experienced light rainfall. On Sunday, after a day of scorching heat, the weather suddenly changed in many districts. Bhopal, Raisen, and Narmadapuram witnessed heavy showers as well.

In Bhopal, temperatures soared to 37.7 degrees Celsius during the day on Sunday before the sudden change in weather brought about rainfall. The downpour lasted for 10 to 15 minutes in many areas, accompanied by thunder and lightning. Narmadapuram also experienced rainfall along with thunder and lightning. In Itarsi, the rainfall lasted for 15 to 20 minutes.

Similar weather conditions were observed in Khandwa, where rainfall affected electricity supply. Overnight, Indore, Badwani, Sehore, Harda, Betul, Damoh, Sagar, Vidisha, Burhanpur, Raisen, and Narsinghpur also experienced changes in weather patterns.

The current weather can be attributed to the presence of a Western Disturbance, which has led to precipitation and thunderstorms. This weather pattern is expected to persist over the next two days.