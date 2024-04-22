Bhopal: Retired Bank Manager Kills Self, Was Suffering From Depression

Bhopal: Retiered Bank Manager Kills Self, Was Suffering From Depression | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The former manager of a government bank allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train near a railway crossing in the city on Saturday, the police said. His identity was confirmed by his kin on Sunday, after which the police registered a case and began probe. According to Kohe fiza police, the man who took the extreme step was Arun Kumar (70), a resident of Lalghati.

He was a manager at a government bank in the city and had retired long ago. His brother PK Awasthi told police that Arun was suffering from several diseases. Though he was on medication, he also suffered from depression. On Saturday morning, Arun left his house for a morning walk and went missing till evening.

When his kin reached the Koh-e-fiza police station to lodge a missing person complaint, they were told by the police about an unidentified man discovered on railway tracks. On Sunday morning, the police called Kumar’s kin again, who confirmed his identity. Firther investigation is on into the case.

Bhopal: Listed Criminal Held With Loaded Arms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police arrested a listed criminal on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday who was roaming in the area along with a fully loaded country made pistol. The police said they seized the pistol, along with two live cartridges from his possession. According to Nishatpura police station TI Rupesh Dubey, the accused has been identified as Rehan Khan (22), a listed criminal of the city.

On Saturday late night, the police received a tip-off about Khan roaming in Aman Colony of Nishatpura. When he was frisked, the cops found the pistol along with two live cartridges from his possession. He was taken into custody thereafter. TI Dubey said that Khan has almost eight criminal cases pertaining to knife stabbing, public assault and arms act registered against him.