 Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan performs Bhoomi Poojan of mega irrigation project worth more than ₹2000 crore in Mandsaur
The project will be built on Gandhi Sagar reservoir at a cost of Rs 2374 crores and over 1.12 lakh hectare land of 252 villages will be irrigated

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan performs Bhoomi Poojan of mega irrigation project worth more than ₹2000 crore in Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday unveiled the foundation stone plaque of the Kayampur-Sitamau pressurised mega irrigation project here at Jawanpura village in Mandsaur district. The project will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2374 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the construction work of the irrigation project on Chambal river, Gandhi Sagar Reservoir by running a pickaxe. After offering prayers to the Chambal river, Chouhan also offered a ‘chunri' to it.

According to information, as many as 1.12 lakh hectare land of 252 villages of the district will be irrigated with this irrigation project of Jawanpura village of Sitamau tehsil, 70 kilometres away from Mandsaur district headquarters. This will benefit more than 1.49 lakh farmers in the area.

Industrial policy and investment promotion and district in-charge minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, renewable energy minister Hardeep Singh Dung, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Sudhir Gupta, former MLA Radheshyam Patidar and public representatives, officials and villagers were present in the foundation stone laying program.

