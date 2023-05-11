Madhya Pradesh: Tragic Mishap on Route to CM's Event - Bus Carrying 'Ladli Behnas' Overturns in Mandsaur, Leaving Several Injured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bus carrying women beneficiaries of 'Ladli Behna Yojana' to the Chief Minister's programme overturned in Kuntalkhedi village on Thursday morning.

Several women have sustained injuries.

The bus was on its way to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's at Sitamau of Mandsaur when it met with an accident. Fortunately, the bus did not turtle and a major accident was averted.

The women had skipped their work and wages to attend the CM's program and now had to return home.

Police rushed to the spot and further details are awaited.

Notably, this is second bus accident in Madhya Pradesh this week. On Tuesday, a bus fell of the bridge in Khargone, where 22 people died.