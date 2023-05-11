MP bus accident: 'Criminal negligence', Kamal Nath questions govt's security arrangement after bus carrying 'Ladli Behenas' overturns in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Kamal Nath hit out at BJP government after a bus carrying 'Ladli Behnas' overturned on way to CM's event in Mandsaur on Thursday.

Nath alleged that women were forcibly being taken people to government programmes and even then, no arrangements were made. "This is government's sheer negligence."

"I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured. The sisters injured in the accident say that they were being taken to the Chief Minister's program. I humbly want to ask the Chief Minister that forcefully taking people to government programs and then not making any arrangements for their security is like criminal negligence."

मंदसौर के सीतामऊ में मुख्यमंत्री के लाडली बहना आयोजन में जा रही दो बसों के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। दुर्घटना में घायल बहनों का कहना है कि उन्हें मुख्यमंत्री के कार्यक्रम में ले जाया जा रहा था।

"This is not the first incident, earlier the bus returning from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program and the bus returning from Home Minister Amit Shah's program have also met with an accident. Bringing the people to the program without any protection for political gains is not only a misuse of power but also an extremely inhuman act. This tradition of misuse of power should be stopped immediately," Nath said.

Notably, five persons were injured after their bus overturned on way to state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s public gathering in Mandsaur.