Madhya Pradesh: Child Dead, 15 Injured After Bus Horribly Overturns In Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Bus Accident Claims Life Of Child, Leaves 15 Injured In Dewas | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus overturned on Wednesday near Khategaon in Dewas district, killing a 2.5-year-old child and injuring other 15 passengers. The accident took place around 2:15 pm near Padideh-Barwai Phata on the Harda-Indore highway.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was travelling at a high speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to swerve off the road and overturn. The impact of the accident was severe, resulting in the death of a young child and multiple injuries to other passengers.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene and the injured were rushed to Khategaon Government Hospital for treatment.

Some of the passengers sustained critical injuries and their condition is being closely monitored by medical personnel. The administration team, equipped with two cranes, worked to extract the bus from the field.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest that excessive speed may have played a role. Police officials are currently questioning witnesses and gathering evidence to determine the precise circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Vaishali Sharma, a resident of Pipariya and a passenger on the bus, recounted the high speed of the vehicle, emphasizing the potential role of speed in the tragic incident.

As investigations continue, conflicting accounts have emerged among passengers, with some attributing the accident to excessive speed while others suggest alternative factors.