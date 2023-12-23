 Madhya Pradesh: Cement-Laden Trailer Overturns On Mangod-Manawar Road
Madhya Pradesh: Cement-Laden Trailer Overturns On Mangod-Manawar Road

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Cement-Laden Trailer Overturns On Mangod-Manawar Road | FP Photo

Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): A trailer, laden with Ultratech cement, overturned along a blind turn on Mangod-Manawar Road under Amjhera police station limit, on Saturday, drawing an urgent need for speed breakers. 

The mishap occurred late at night when the trailer, en route from Manawar to Indore, lost balance while navigating a blind turn. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the accident. This unfortunate incident sheds light on the increasing frequency of accidents along this route.

Concerns have been raised by vigilant citizens, including public representatives, regarding the lack of safety measures such as speed breakers at crucial turns. 

Despite multiple requests to the higher authorities of the Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (MPRTC), no action has been taken to address safety concerns. The absence of adequate safety measures poses a grave risk to commuters and vehicles traversing this route regularly.

MP: Vehicle Carrying Illicit Liquor Meets With Accident In Badnawar, 1 Injured
article-image

On-Duty Anganwadi Worker Assaulted By Husband In Inebriated Condition In Guna

In a shocking incident, an Anganwadi worker was assaulted by her husband in an inebriated condition while she was working at the Anganwadi. Based on the complaint lodged by the woman's father, Sirsi police have registered an FIR against the husband.

The Anganwadi worker, Savitabai used to live separately from her husband and now lives with her father. According to the information, Chaggan Bhilala, a resident of Barkheda village in the Bamori area, lodged a complaint at the police station stating that his daughter Savitabai is posted as an Anganwadi worker in Gopalpura village.

He said that his daughter got married in the year 2018 to Suresh Bhilala. Earlier his son-in-law used to take good care of his daughter, but since last year he started harassing his daughter. Subsequently, Savita started living with her father in Barkheda village.

Ever since then, her father used to take her to Gopalpura to the Anganwadi centre for work. The incident unfolded at around 3 pm when Savita’s father left her at the Anganwadi in Gopalpura. After returning home, Savita narrated the happening.

She said that her husband Suresh came to the Anganwadi centre, and hit her at her workplace under the influence of alcohol. Her husband demanded she leave her job at Anganwadi and give the child to him. When she refused to give in to any of his demands, he assaulted her.

MP Govt's E-Nagar Palika Portal Hacked, Data Of Over 400 Cities Leaked
article-image

