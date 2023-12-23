MP: Vehicle Carrying Illicit Liquor Meets With Accident In Badnawar, 1 Injured

Representational Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A vehicle carrying illicit liquor bottles lost control and overturned on Karoda Road on Saturday. Police recovered 53 boxes of illicit liquor worth over Rs 3 lakh concealed behind pea sacks.

As per reports, vehicle (carrying registration number 407 GJ 20 W 7353) was loaded liquor boxes concealed behind peas and onion sacks headed towards Gujarat.

In an attempt to avoid a collision with a motorcyclist, driver lost control over vehicle and overturned near Beganda village on Karoda Road .

The resulting accident spilled the contents of the vehicle onto the roadway, exposing the hidden liquor amidst the scattered peas and onion. People could be seen rushed towards the accidents site.

The biker identified as Girdharilal Patidar (40) (a resident of Karoda) was injured and transported to the Badnawar hospital. Following initial treatment, he was referred to Ratlam for further medical attention.

On being informed, police was rushed and seized liquor boxes worth over Rs 3 lakh. A case has been filed against the unidentified driver under the Excise Act for the illegal transportation of alcohol.

Further probe is underway to ascertain the precise origin and intended route of the smuggled liquor. The incident occurred around 9 pm on Saturday.