Indore: Bike-Borne Youth Killed, Friend Injured After Being Hit By Passenger Bus

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a youth from Barwani was killed while one of his friends got injured after a passenger bus hit their bike under Khajrana police station jurisdiction on Friday night. But what was surprising was that their third friend fled the spot on the bike. The three of them were going to attend a birthday party of a friend and were turning at a crossing when the accident happened.

Khajrana police station in charge Umrao Singh said that the incident took place between Star Square and Radisson Square around 8.30 pm. A bus of Mahakal Travels taking passengers to Tikamgarh hit their bike. The deceased has been identified as Appu Barole, a resident of Thikri in Barwani. He along with his friend Shyam and one other was on a bike which was hit by the bus coming from the opposite side. Appu fell on the road and died on the spot as he came under the wheel of the bus while Shyam received injuries. Their friend, who was riding the bike, fled the scene after the incident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Appu was employed as a caretaker in the Sun City area of the city. He was staying here with his friends. The police are taking the statement of the injured person to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened. The police have seized the bus and started a search for the errant driver. It is said that passengers were scared after the accident. In another incident, two persons were critically injured in a road accident on Bypass Road on Friday evening.

According to the information, the incident took place on a bridge that comes under Azad Nagar police station jurisdiction. A truck hit two bikers. One of the bikers got critically injured in the accident and he was sent to the hospital.