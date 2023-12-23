Indore: Elderly Man Killed In Road Mishap

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was killed in a road accident after his two-wheeler collided with another two-wheeler in Chandan Nagar area on Thursday. The incident happened near Phooti Kothi Square in the evening when he was returning to his house after refuelling his two-wheeler. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members. According to police, the deceased was identified as Revaramji Sarathe, a resident of New Dwarkapuri. He had three children. The police started an investigation into the case to know the circumstances under which the accident happened and sent the body for autopsy.

Man found dead at his place

A 32-year-old man was found dead at his place in the Hira Nagar police station area on Thursday. The reason behind the death is yet uncertain. According to police, the deceased was identified as Rajju Lodhi, a resident of Damoh who was staying on rent in Gori Nagar. He was a driver and used to live alone at his place. His neighbours said that he had taken a walk on his roof in the morning and after a few hours was found dead at his place. The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to know the exact cause of the death.