MP Govt's E-Nagar Palika Portal Hacked, Data Of Over 400 Cities Leaked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government-run portal E-Nagar Palika has come under cyber attack. Fortunately, the server was switched off on time. Attackers have corrupted the entire data of all 413 cities in the state. But offline data (backed up on tapes every three days) is safe.

The E-Nagar-Nagara portal has been shut down for three days. The department officers said that portal services would be resumed by Tuesday. They also stated that all security certificates were up-to-date.

PM Modi to e-attend the Hukumchand Mill event on the birth anniversary of Vajpayee

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the Hukumchand Mill event scheduled in Indore on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25.

The labourers will get their due rights, which have been pending for the last 30 years. At least 25000 families will benefit.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav convened the meeting and discussed preparation for the event. He directed the Indore administration that laborers should get the money directly.

CM also took information about other closed mills of the state in the meeting and the pending dues of the labourers.

The event will be held at Kankeshwari Dham in Indore.