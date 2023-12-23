 MP Govt's E-Nagar Palika Portal Hacked, Data Of Over 400 Cities Leaked
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Govt's E-Nagar Palika Portal Hacked, Data Of Over 400 Cities Leaked

MP Govt's E-Nagar Palika Portal Hacked, Data Of Over 400 Cities Leaked

CM Mohan Yadav holds meet to discuss preparation on Hukumchand Mill event.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government-run portal E-Nagar Palika has come under cyber attack. Fortunately, the server was switched off on time. Attackers have corrupted the entire data of all 413 cities in the state. But offline data (backed up on tapes every three days) is safe.

The E-Nagar-Nagara portal has been shut down for three days. The department officers said that portal services would be resumed by Tuesday. They also stated that all security certificates were up-to-date.

Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav Asserts His Govt Will Shift Prime Meridian From England To Ujjain & Reset World...
article-image

PM Modi to e-attend the Hukumchand Mill event on the birth anniversary of Vajpayee

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the Hukumchand Mill event scheduled in Indore on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25.

The labourers will get their due rights, which have been pending for the last 30 years. At least 25000 families will benefit.

Read Also
Indori Zayka Food Fest: From Surat's Dabeli To 40 Varieties Of Momos & Flavoured Butters, 12...
article-image

On Saturday, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav convened the meeting and discussed preparation for the event. He directed the Indore administration that laborers should get the money directly.

CM also took information about other closed mills of the state in the meeting and the pending dues of the labourers.

The event will be held at Kankeshwari Dham in Indore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Two Members Of A Family Killed Over Old Rivalry In Bina

MP: Two Members Of A Family Killed Over Old Rivalry In Bina

MP Updates: 3 Killed As Truck Hits Bike In Sagar; Girl Injured After Car Crushed Her In Mandla

MP Updates: 3 Killed As Truck Hits Bike In Sagar; Girl Injured After Car Crushed Her In Mandla

MP Updates: Gwalior Man Tricks Friend, Threatens To Make His Pictures With Girlfriend Viral;...

MP Updates: Gwalior Man Tricks Friend, Threatens To Make His Pictures With Girlfriend Viral;...

MP Govt's E-Nagar Palika Portal Hacked, Data Of Over 400 Cities Leaked

MP Govt's E-Nagar Palika Portal Hacked, Data Of Over 400 Cities Leaked

MP Covid Update: Bhopal Reports 1st Covid Case, State Tally Rises To 4 In A Week

MP Covid Update: Bhopal Reports 1st Covid Case, State Tally Rises To 4 In A Week