Madhya Pradesh: CAT Exam For Soldiers On December 28

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Cost Accountants of India will conduct the Certificate in Accounting Technician (CAT) course examination for soldiers on December 28 at the Indore-Dewas Chapter campus. Army, Navy and Air Force soldiers will participate in the exam.

This course was started in collaboration with the Directorate General of Rehabilitation of Soldiers (Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare), Ministry of Defence, to provide training in the financial sector to the armed forces soldiers, who are going to retire in the near future.

Indore-Dewas Chapter chairman CMA Rahul Jain and media in-charge CMA Ravindra Dubey said that the examination will be held at five centres across the country, including Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai and Bhubaneswar.

In the current batch, 30 participants, four from Army, 14 from Navy and 12 from Air Force, will appear for the examination from the city, which is the only centre in the state.

There will be two question papers of 100 marks each. The examination will be based on multiple choice questions. The participant will be declared passed only after obtaining at least 40% marks in each question paper and 50% marks in total.