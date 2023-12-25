Indore: ‘Cases Of Disability, Mortality Increasing Due To Rising Temperature’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Increasing temperature of earth coupled with rising pollution has become a major reason for mortality and disability among the people. Other non-communicable diseases like heart ailments, lung diseases are increasing due to the same,” experts of Indian Psychiatry Society said during the conclusion of the two-day national conference on ‘Impact of Environmental Crisis on Physical and Mental Health’.

Organising secretary of the conference, Dr Ramgulam Razdan said, “A round table discussion was organised on the second day of the conference at Mandav.

President of Indian Psychiatry Society Dr Vinay Kumar, secretary Dr Arvind Brahma, Anand Gaur of Indore School of Social Sciences and psychiatrists from all across the country participated in the conference.

Meanwhile, Dr Brahma spoke about his research and said Sundarbans of Brahmaputra are sinking due to the gradual rise in sea level. “Many areas along the sea coast are also in danger. In such a situation, it is necessary to take care of the environment soon, so that the crisis on the existence of the entire human race can be averted,” he said.

Various aspects related to this problem were discussed by subject experts.