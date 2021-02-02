Madhya Pradesh: Budget will boost development but will lead to inflation, cite experts

CA Vijay Somani said that the proposed amendments of higher TDS on PAN cardholders who do not file returns will boost tax filing. He said that the lack of relief to taxpayers with income over 5 lakh is a big disappointed. He said the amendment that revised Income tax returns will be allowed to be filed within three months of the filing of the original return will increase discontentment. Infrastructure and transport sectors will get a big boost.

Kar Salahkar Parishad secretary CA Anchal Moonat said that the Budget aims to prop up the economy and boost spending. There was no need of increasing the FDI limit in the insurance sector from 49% to 74% as it will harm the insurance companies of our country. He welcomed doing away with the GST audit. He said that prefilled information for income tax returns for a capital gain, dividend and interest from bank to PAN holders will increase the number of income tax payers.

Tax Practitioner Pushpraj Chhajlani said the proposed increase in the limit of audit exemption from the turnover of Rs.5 crore to 10 crores in case of 95% transactions being digitised will not serve its purpose as the 95% digitised condition should instead have been brought down to 75%. He said that under Income Tax Act, home loan interest limit should have been raised and the provisions of late fee and interest charges should have been given practical look.

CA Pramod Nahar said that budget is growth-oriented overall but direct taxpayers are unhappy due to the status quo maintained by Finance Minister and lack of rationalisation in provisions. He said that though there will be no direct effect of various types of cess which are now being imposed but ultimately the burden will pass on to the consumer. He said talk of one nation one rate should have been applied to the price of Petrol and diesel. He said that recently he purchased petrol at Rs.83.35 per litre in Gujarat while in MP he has to pay Rs.93.65 per litre.

CA Palak Kakani Maheshwari termed Union budget growth-oriented which will support achieving the target of five trillion economies by 2025. She said that the proposed increase in the compliance limit of educational institutions from Rs.1 crore to Rs.5 crore will boost the education sector. She also welcomed reducing the time period of reopening of assessment from six years to three years which will increase the faith of the taxpayers.