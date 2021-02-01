Budget 2021: From healthcare to roadways, highlights of infrastructural development plan put forth by FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a slew of infrastructural development plans - from healthcare to roadways. The Finance Minister said that the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) has been expanded to 7,400 projects. The Union Budget 2021-22 proposals rest on six pillars: Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India reinvigorating human capital innovation and R&D minimum government, maximum governance.



Here are some of the highlights from Budget 2021:

1. Tabling the Union Budget 2021-22, she said that the government would introduce an Aatmanirbhar Health Yojana programme. Presenting the budget in Parliament, she said that the government planned to introduce the Aatmanirbhar Health Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over six years.

2. Sitharaman also put forth a slew of roadway developmental projects. According to the budget, 8,500 kilometres of road, highway projects will be awarded by March 2022 to further augment road infrastructure. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will launch national monetisation for potential brownfield infrastructure assets.

3. Agri infra fund would be made available to APMCs to augment infrastructure facilities.

4. Scheme of Mega Investments Textile Park will be launched in addition to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme which will create world-class infrastructure with plug and play facilities to enable global champions in exports, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday.

5. Sitharaman has announced an allocation of Rs 1,10,055 crore for the Indian Railways. This is Rs 40,055 crore higher than last year's Rs 70,000 crore. An outlay for capital expenditure amounting to Rs 1,07, 100 crore was also announced.

6. Revamped, reforms-based, result-linked Power Distribution Sector Scheme to be launched, with outlay of ₹ 3,05,984 crore over 5 years. This will provide assistance to distribution companies for infrastructure creation.



