Budget 2021: Growth-oriented fiscal stimulus

The big relief is that there are no new taxes. And the fiscal taps have been fully opened. Next year’s annual budget size is nearly 35 lakh crore rupees, which is about 16 percent higher than last year’s budget. But since we are just coming out of a recession, the tax revenues may not be very buoyant. Hence the gap between spending and revenue i.e. the fiscal deficit will widen. It was 9.5 percent of the GDP this year, since the GDP itself has shrunk by 8 percent, and the economy was in lockdown for several months. But next year too, the fiscal deficit will be 6.8 percent, which is more than twice as high as what is allowed by the fiscal responsibility law passed by Parliament. The finance minister said in her speech that the fiscal deficit will come down to 4.5 percent only after four years, and even then it will be nowhere closer to the 3 percent limit specified by the fiscal responsibility law.

If the deficit is so high, how does the government intend to finance the gap? By borrowing of course. Today’s borrowing has to be paid back in the future, by taxing future citizens, who are basically unborn taxpayers. But today’s borrowing is going to be used to build roads, highways, metro rail systems, ports and airports. Those assets will last long, and will probably be in use for decades or longer. It’s just like when an individual buys a house (an asset) the home loan is repaid over the next fifteen or twenty years. The individual repays the housing loan before he or she dies. But a government lives on, so even in the future the government can borrow, and pay off old loans with new loans. That is not to say that this can be done recklessly. Even Mumbai’s Municipal Corporation wants to borrow by selling bonds, but its corporators are opposing it. In this case, however, the FM has presented a credible and realistic picture of the government’s finances and that will go a long way in building trust with the taxpayers. Apart from the big spending thrust on infrastructure we also have a decisive move toward privatising. The finance minister announced that two public sector banks, and one general insurance company will be privatised.