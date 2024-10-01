Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Asks Garba Pandal Owners To Allow Entry To Visitors Only If They Drink 'Gau Mutra' To Filter Non-Hindu Crowd (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) BJP district president Chintu Verma has sparked a controversy yet again. The BJP leader urged the organisers of the Garba pandals in Indore to make people drink 'gau mutra' (cow's urine) as prasad before allowing them entry.

Talking to PTI, Chintu Verma said that if they are Hindu, they won't object to the request. He said this would ensure non-Hindus do not enter these religious events.

Ruling BJP leader in Indore, Chintu Verma's bizarre suggestion to check entry of unwanted elements at Garba pandals. "Allow entry only to those who sip gau mutra (cow urine) at pandals' entry. Every Hindu will sip gau mutra." @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/lqXIzqbt92 — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) September 30, 2024

According to information, on Monday, while talking to a reporter from PTI, BJP district president Chintu Verma said, "We have requested organisers to ensure devotees do aachman with cow urine before allowing them to enter garba pandals." This statement has caused a stir in the public sphere. When asked about the origin or the basis of this request, Verma said, "Aadhaar cards can be edited. However, if a person is a Hindu, he will enter the Garba pandal only after aachman of cow urine, and there is no question of refusing it."

Slamming the BJP leader's remarks, MP Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla lashed out. Shukla claimed that this is a new way for the ruling party to play 'polarisation politics'. Continuing, he said that the BJP leaders are silent on the unfortunate conditions of the cow shelters and are only interested in politicising the issue. He also urged the BJP leaders to drink the urine themselves and post a video on social media.