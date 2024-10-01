 Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Asks Garba Pandal Owners To Allow Entry To Visitors Only If They Drink 'Gau Mutra' To Filter Non-Hindu Crowd (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh BJP Leader Asks Garba Pandal Owners To Allow Entry To Visitors Only If They Drink 'Gau Mutra' To Filter Non-Hindu Crowd (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Asks Garba Pandal Owners To Allow Entry To Visitors Only If They Drink 'Gau Mutra' To Filter Non-Hindu Crowd (WATCH)

Talking to PTI, Chintu Verma said that if they are Hindu, they won't object to the request.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) BJP district president Chintu Verma has sparked a controversy yet again. The BJP leader urged the organisers of the Garba pandals in Indore to make people drink 'gau mutra' (cow's urine) as prasad before allowing them entry.

Talking to PTI, Chintu Verma said that if they are Hindu, they won't object to the request. He said this would ensure non-Hindus do not enter these religious events.

Read Also
MP Shocker! Man Kills Wife Over Frequent Visit To 'Mayka'; Scared Son Flees
article-image
Read Also
MP Shocker! Facing Constant Harassment By Youth, 17-Year-Old Girl Kills Self
article-image

According to information, on Monday, while talking to a reporter from PTI, BJP district president Chintu Verma said, "We have requested organisers to ensure devotees do aachman with cow urine before allowing them to enter garba pandals." This statement has caused a stir in the public sphere. When asked about the origin or the basis of this request, Verma said, "Aadhaar cards can be edited. However, if a person is a Hindu, he will enter the Garba pandal only after aachman of cow urine, and there is no question of refusing it." 

Slamming the BJP leader's remarks, MP Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla lashed out. Shukla claimed that this is a new way for the ruling party to play 'polarisation politics'. Continuing, he said that the BJP leaders are silent on the unfortunate conditions of the cow shelters and are only interested in politicising the issue. He also urged the BJP leaders to drink the urine themselves and post a video on social media. 

FPJ Shorts
Adnaan Shaikh's Sister LEAKS His Wife Ayesha's REAL Photos, Claims She Was 'Riddhi Jadhav' & Got Converted To Marry BB OTT 3 Fame
Adnaan Shaikh's Sister LEAKS His Wife Ayesha's REAL Photos, Claims She Was 'Riddhi Jadhav' & Got Converted To Marry BB OTT 3 Fame
IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Veterans Stand Up On Final Day As India Complete Bangladesh Whitewash To Remain Ahead In WTC Final Race
IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Veterans Stand Up On Final Day As India Complete Bangladesh Whitewash To Remain Ahead In WTC Final Race
'Kabhi Khud Se Khuddari Nahi Aati': Shan Masood Left Speechless By Reporter's Question During Presser Ahead Of PAK vs ENG Test Series; Video
'Kabhi Khud Se Khuddari Nahi Aati': Shan Masood Left Speechless By Reporter's Question During Presser Ahead Of PAK vs ENG Test Series; Video
UCEED 2025 Registration Window Now Open; Check Important Details
UCEED 2025 Registration Window Now Open; Check Important Details
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Asks Garba Pandal Owners To Allow Entry To Visitors Only If They Drink...

Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Asks Garba Pandal Owners To Allow Entry To Visitors Only If They Drink...

MP Shocker! Facing Constant Harassment By Youth, 17-Year-Old Girl Kills Self

MP Shocker! Facing Constant Harassment By Youth, 17-Year-Old Girl Kills Self

Madhya Pradesh: 114 Criminals Arrested During Combing Patrol In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: 114 Criminals Arrested During Combing Patrol In Dhar

MP Shocker! Man Kills Wife Over Frequent Visit To 'Mayka'; Scared Son Flees

MP Shocker! Man Kills Wife Over Frequent Visit To 'Mayka'; Scared Son Flees

MP: Accused Caught After 25 Years On Run Over Robbery Case

MP: Accused Caught After 25 Years On Run Over Robbery Case