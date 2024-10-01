MP Shocker! Facing Constant Harassment By Youth, 17-Year-Old Girl Kills Self

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her home under the Banganga police station limits on Sunday evening. Her social media chats revealed that she was being continuously harassed by a youth from Dewas, who had also threatened her the same day. Her maternal uncle said the girl after being fed up with the harassment and threatening came home.

In a fit of anger, she sent her 12-year-old brother outside and hanged herself after locking the door. When her mother returned home from work, she found her hanging. The family members alleged that the youth had been pressuring the girl to marry him. After checking her mobile phone, they discovered several threatening messages from him, which have been shared with the police. The youth had also sent her several abusive and inappropriate messages, leading her to take the extreme step.

The family said the girl had been in contact with the youth for the past two years. The two had met in Ujjain, where the man worked as a driver. They had been in a relationship two years ago, but the family intervened and they broke up. Despite this, the youth continued to message her and pressure her to marry him. Around six months ago, he had taken her away. The family members had lodged a complaint at the Banganga police station and she was later brought back home after counselling.

However, the youth continued to harass her. Her uncle said that after her death, the girl's phone showed several missed calls from the youth’s sister. When they informed her about the death, she turned off her phone. The girl had three siblings—two sisters and a younger brother. The police have launched a probe into the case and confiscated her mobile phone.

Similar incident on July 26

In a similar incident, a youth was arrested a few weeks ago for allegedly harassing a 17-year-old girl and abetting her to commit suicide in Dwarkapuri. The youth used to harass her on a regular basis and was forcing her to talk to him. Fed up with the regular harassment, she took the drastic step to end her life by ingesting some poisonous substance on July 26.

The accused used to trouble the deceased every day whenever she used to go to school. Earlier, the deceased and the accused were friends but later she broke up with him, but the accused was still forcing her to talk. The police registered a case against the accused under section 108 of the BNS and arrested him.