 Show Of Solidarity: Citizens Protest Against Drug Abuse In MP's Suwasra
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 09:57 PM IST
Closed shops in Suwasra | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The people of Suwasra took to the streets to protest against the rampant drug abuse in their city, shutting down the city in a show of solidarity. The youth of the city are increasingly getting involved in the drug trade, leading to a surge in crimes and disputes in households.

The sale of illegal substances such as smoke, ganja, MD and alcohol continues unabated in the city, with the youth falling prey to addiction. This has increased thefts and other crimes, causing trouble for many families.

Despite police action, drug peddlers are released and resume their illegal activities. The lack of concrete action against the main kingpins and interference from public representatives and musclemen hinder the police's efforts to curb the drug trade.

The city, which is also the hometown of former minister and current MLA Hardeep Singh Dung, is plagued by the drug menace. The situation is dire, with the youth getting increasingly involved in the drug trade and crimes. The people of Suwasra are demanding concrete action against the drug trade and its perpetrators.

The government and administration must take a firm stance against the issue and ensure that those involved in the drug trade are brought to justice. The citizens of Suwasra will continue to protest and demand action until the drug menace is eradicated from their city.

