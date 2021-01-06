Madhya Pradesh: Bird flu confirmed in Indore, Mandsaur and Agar Malwa, says Department of Animal Husbandry

Chouhan said he has directed all district collectors in the state to talk to poultry farm owners for deciding guidelines for the prevention of bird flu.

"The poultry farms will now run as per these guidelines," he said.

Earlier, while reviewing the bird flu situation in the state capital, Chouhan directed officials concerned to take necessary preventive measures and step-up vigil at poultries in the districts where bird deaths have been reported.

He directed officials to ensure that guidelines are followed and also asked the animal husbandry department and other allied agencies to remain alert.

"As a precautionary measure, chicken trade with a few southern states will remain banned for a limited period," a public relations department official said.

"The ban is enforced as a precaution after reports of death of crows were received from Indore, Agar Malwa and Mandsaur," he said.

There is no problem as such in the state, the official said, adding that precautionary measures have been taken, which include informing districts about the guidelines issued by the Centre.

On Tuesday, an official report confirmed bird flu as the cause of mass death of crows in Mandsaur and Agar Malwa districts, after Indore.

Presence of H5N8 virus (a variant of avian influenza or bird flu) was found in the carcasses of crows in Mandsaur and Agar Malwa districts, an official said, citing test results of samples sent for laboratory analysis.