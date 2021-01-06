Bird flu in Rajasthan: Over 400 more bird deaths reported in just 24 hours; around 1,000 so far

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to be alert to prevent the spread of avian influenza after the deaths of hundreds of birds in the state.

On Wednesday, 410 bird deaths were reported in the state. Of these, 297 were crows, six peacocks, 50 poultry and 41 other birds.

In the last 10 days, around 1,000 birds including crows, peacocks, hens, koels, common ducks, kingfishers and magpies have died in 16 districts of the state.

While the CM advised caution in view of the continuing bird deaths, the BJP has demanded that a central team visit the state.