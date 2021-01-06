FPJ Evening Brief: High alert in several states over bird flu; Salman Khan strikes the biggest deal in Bollywood- Check out top 5 news of January 6, 2021

Here are the top 5 news of January 6, 2021:

As India sees a declining number of COVID-19 cases, several states are now grappling with another issue as hundreds of birds have died due to bird flu in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Kerala issued a high alert on Tuesday after declaring bird-flu as a state-specific disaster. Madhya Pradesh has also sounded an alert after after nearly 400 crows were found dead in 10 districts, including Indore.

Rajasthan has established a state-level control room to monitor the avian influenza situation and the state has also sounded an alert. In Himachal Pradesh, over 2,400 birds are dead so far and the state has been put on high alert for avian influenza and officials are monitoring the situation. Besides, in view of bird flu reported from some states of the country, Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Health Department and Animal Husbandry Department to be fully alert in the state.

The Supreme Court today said it would hear on January 11 a batch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as also the ones raising issues related to the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which observed that there is no improvement on the ground regarding farmers' protests, was informed by the Centre that "healthy discussions" are going on between the government and farmers over these issues.

Attorney General K K Venugopal said there is a good chance that parties may come to a conclusion in the near future and filing of response by the Centre on the pleas challenging the new farm laws might foreclose the negotiations between the farmers and government.

At least four workers died today and a few others fell ill after inhaling a toxic gas leaked from a unit at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of the state-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL) in Odisha. The mishap took place at a coal chemical department facility in the morning when 10 workers were on duty there. "The four contractual workers, engaged by a private company, felt unwell at 9 am, following which they were taken to a health facility of the plant and later admitted to the ICU of the Ispat General Hospital where they died," the RSP officials said.

According to a preliminary report, the four workers died due to carbon monoxide gas leak from the unit, the officials said, adding that some others, who also fell ill after inhaling the toxic gas, are being treated at the RSP dispensary. "A high-level committee has been formed to inquire into the cause of the incident. The plant is functioning normally," the RSP officials added.

Ahead of its mega release, Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai" has sold the satellite, digital, theatrical (India plus overseas) and music rights for an unprecedented amount of Rs 230 crore to Zee Studios. With the entertainment industry slowly reviving amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this one is touted to be Bollywood’s biggest deal. Salman’s previous films like “Race 3”, “Bharat” and “Dabangg 3”, have also premiered on television on Zee channels.

Khan had earlier said that “Radhe” will arrive in theatres on Eid 2021 provided the scenario is safe for people to come to cinema halls amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Radhe" also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda.

Rohit Sharma has replaced Mayank Agarwal as opener in the India team for the third Test against Australia that gets underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday. Rohit will open the innings alongside Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini will make his Test debut as he replaces injured Umesh Yadav, who has returned to India after suffering calf muscle injury during the second Test in Melbourne which India won eight wickets.

Rohit missed the first two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he was serving his quarantine period in Sydney. He had arrived late in Australia because of a hamstring injury he sustained in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne.

