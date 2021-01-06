Bird flu: Panic grips several states, alert issued - What we know so far

New Delhi: As India sees declining number of COVID-19 cases, several states are now grappling with another issue as hundreds of birds have died due to bird flu in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Kerala issued a high alert against bird flu on Tuesday after declaring bird-flu as a state-specific disaster after outbreak of the virus was confirmed in certain parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.
Madhya Pradesh has also sounded an alert after after nearly 400 crows were found dead in 10 districts, including Indore. Between December 23 and January 3, 142 crows died in Indore, 100 in Mandsaur, 112 in Agar Malwa and 13 crows died in Khargone districts.
Bird flu has been detected in four samples of dead crows sent to the state lab, according to an official at the Animal Husbandry Department, Mandsaur, where he said around 100 crows died between December 23 and January 3.
Rajasthan has established a state-level control room to monitor the avian influenza situation and the state has also sounded an alert. More than 50 birds were found dead in the Baran district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. The state administration has issued high alert in Kota and Jhalawar districts too.
Here is state-wise update on bird flue alert
Kerala
Kerala Minister for Forest, Animal husbandry and Dairy development K Raju had confirmed that that about 12,000 ducks had died and around 40,000 birds will be culled in the region where bird flu has been reported.
The state government said that bird flu is declared as state-specific disaster in Kerala and high alert has been issued after an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in certain parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.
Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel also said that an alert has been sounded to control the deaths of crows in the state after nearly 400 crows were found dead in 10 districts.
"An alert has been sounded in Madhya Pradesh to control the deaths of crows in the state. Between December 23 and January 3, 142 crows died in Indore, 100 in Mandsaur, 112 in Agar Malwa and 13 crows died in Khargone districts," he said.
In Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, officials said that around 100 crows died in the city between December 23 and January 3.
"Bird flu has been detected in four samples of dead crows sent to the state lab. Around 100 crows died in Mandsaur between December 23 and January 3. The medical team to conduct surveillance within 1-km of the infected area," said Dr Manish Ingole, Animal Husbandry Department, Mandsaur.
Himachal Pradesh
With over 2,400 birds dead so far in Himachal Pradesh, the state has been put on high alert for avian influenza and officials are monitoring the situation according to state forest minister Rakesh Pathania.
"As many as 2,403 birds have died so far. We expect that this number will grow. We are on high alert and monitoring the situation very carefully," Pathania told ANI.
Hundreds of winter migratory birds including bar-headed goose along with river tern, brown-headed gull, and cormorants were found dead in and around the Pong Dam Sanctuary area.
Forest officials first noticed the bird deaths in December end and the range forest officer of Nagrota-Surian in a letter on December 31 reported a total of 141 winter migratory birds were found dead in Pong Dam Lake Sanctuary in Nagrota-Surian wildlife range. The letter also reported that in Jawali Beat area of the range, 29 migratory birds were found dead while in the Bhatoli Phakorian area, 7 Bar Headed Goose were found dead The state's agriculture minister Virender Kanwar said that poultry samples are being collected from different parts of the state and have been sent for testing for bird flu.
"119 samples of poultry have been sent to a lab in Jalandhar for the test. We are collecting poultry samples from different parts of the state," said Kanwar.
The Kangra District Magistrate issued order, completely prohibiting sale/purchase/export of any poultry/birds/fish of any breed/age and their related products (eggs, meat, chicken etc) in Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali and Indora areas of Kangra.
Rajasthan
Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria also believes that it is a matter of concern as it impacts the birds and poultry industry.
"First case of bird flu surfaced in Jhalawar after crow carcasses were found on December 25. Few more cases were reported in other parts of state. Samples were sent to Bhopal which tested positive and got to know about Avian influenza," he said.
"It is a matter of concern as it impacts the birds and poultry industry. This isn't seen in them but we need to prepare...We've formed a team with the forest department. We would want to control it," he added.
More than 50 birds were found dead in the Baran district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.
Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Mohammad Abu Bakr said, "More than 50 birds including crows, pigeons and a wild sparrow have been found dead in Baran district, the samples have been sent to Bhopal."Meanwhile, four-teams of animal husbandry have been set up to inspect the poultry farms in the areas, he added.
Gujarat
Fifty-three birds were found dead near Kharo reservoir in Junagadh district's Manavadar area on January 3 in Gujarat.
In view of bird flu reported from some states of the country, Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Health Department and Animal Husbandry Department to be fully alert in the state.
