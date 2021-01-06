Bird flu: Panic grips several states, alert issued - What we know so far

Rajasthan has established a state-level control room to monitor the avian influenza situation and the state has also sounded an alert. More than 50 birds were found dead in the Baran district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. The state administration has issued high alert in Kota and Jhalawar districts too.

Here is state-wise update on bird flue alert

Kerala

Kerala Minister for Forest, Animal husbandry and Dairy development K Raju had confirmed that that about 12,000 ducks had died and around 40,000 birds will be culled in the region where bird flu has been reported.

The state government said that bird flu is declared as state-specific disaster in Kerala and high alert has been issued after an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in certain parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel also said that an alert has been sounded to control the deaths of crows in the state after nearly 400 crows were found dead in 10 districts.

"An alert has been sounded in Madhya Pradesh to control the deaths of crows in the state. Between December 23 and January 3, 142 crows died in Indore, 100 in Mandsaur, 112 in Agar Malwa and 13 crows died in Khargone districts," he said.

In Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, officials said that around 100 crows died in the city between December 23 and January 3.

"Bird flu has been detected in four samples of dead crows sent to the state lab. Around 100 crows died in Mandsaur between December 23 and January 3. The medical team to conduct surveillance within 1-km of the infected area," said Dr Manish Ingole, Animal Husbandry Department, Mandsaur.