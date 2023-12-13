Madhya Pradesh: Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU Train Delayed By 2 Hours Due To Spark In Engine

Madhya Pradesh: Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU Delayed By Two-Hour Due To Emergence Of Smoke | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU passenger train faced a sudden issue as smoke billowed from under its engine at Mandsaur station on Tuesday morning. The train came to a halt and the loco-pilot, along with the station master, was alerted by the guard. Subsequently, the information was conveyed to Ratlam DRM.

Given the absence of facilities to separate the train bogie from the engine in Mandsaur, the train remained parked at platform one. After approximately two hours, a technical team from Ratlam arrived with a new engine.

They detached the bogie from the affected engine and initiated the train of the replacement. The departure from Mandsaur was delayed by about two and a half hours.



The technical team from Ratlam identified a technical fault in the DPC parts beneath the engine as the cause of the smoke. Repair work on the engine continued throughout the afternoon.

The prompt response and expertise of the technical team ensured the safe resolution of the situation, allowing the Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU train to resume its journey after the necessary repairs were completed.