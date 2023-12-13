 Madhya Pradesh: Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU Train Delayed By 2 Hours Due To Spark In Engine
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU Train Delayed By 2 Hours Due To Spark In Engine

Madhya Pradesh: Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU Train Delayed By 2 Hours Due To Spark In Engine

After approximately two hours, a technical team from Ratlam arrived with a new engine.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU Delayed By Two-Hour Due To Emergence Of Smoke | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU passenger train faced a sudden issue as smoke billowed from under its engine at Mandsaur station on Tuesday morning. The train came to a halt and the loco-pilot, along with the station master, was alerted by the guard. Subsequently, the information was conveyed to Ratlam DRM.

Given the absence of facilities to separate the train bogie from the engine in Mandsaur, the train remained parked at platform one. After approximately two hours, a technical team from Ratlam arrived with a new engine.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Patwari Caught Red-Handed While Taking Rs 8,000 Bribe In Alot
article-image

They detached the bogie from the affected engine and initiated the train of the replacement. The departure from Mandsaur was delayed by about two and a half hours.

The technical team from Ratlam identified a technical fault in the DPC parts beneath the engine as the cause of the smoke. Repair work on the engine continued throughout the afternoon.

The prompt response and expertise of the technical team ensured the safe resolution of the situation, allowing the Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU train to resume its journey after the necessary repairs were completed.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Teachers Thrash Dean Of Ratlam Medical College Over Delivery Case, Booked
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU Train Delayed By 2 Hours Due To Spark In Engine

Madhya Pradesh: Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU Train Delayed By 2 Hours Due To Spark In Engine

Madhya Pradesh: Kalyanpura Police Arrested 14 People Involved In Kidnapping Of Sarpanch In Jhabua

Madhya Pradesh: Kalyanpura Police Arrested 14 People Involved In Kidnapping Of Sarpanch In Jhabua

Madhya Pradesh: Kanjar Arrested By Thuriya Police For Robbing Mobile & Cash In Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Kanjar Arrested By Thuriya Police For Robbing Mobile & Cash In Alot

Madhya Pradesh Man Injured After 'Manjha' Slits His Throat During Kite-Flying

Madhya Pradesh Man Injured After 'Manjha' Slits His Throat During Kite-Flying

Madhya Pradesh: Attack On Police Party, Leave Head-Constable, Constable Injured In Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Attack On Police Party, Leave Head-Constable, Constable Injured In Badnawar