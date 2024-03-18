Madhya Pradesh: Around 40k Individuals Appear In NILP Exams In Sardarpur |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The New India Literacy Programme (NILP) witnessed an overwhelming response in Sardarpur tehsil as 3,820 illiterate individuals eagerly participated in the examination held across 327 examination centres. Spearheaded by the Government of India, NILP aims to eradicate illiteracy by imparting basic literacy and numeracy skills to individuals.

Cluster co-coordinator Ganesh Jamod highlighted the zeal displayed by participants during the examination phase, emphasising the community's eagerness to embrace literacy. In the third phase of the programme, the target was set to include 4,154 illiterate individuals from Sardarpur tehsil, with an impressive 92% inclusion rate achieved through diligent efforts of BRC Boot Singh Bhanwar and block co-coordinator Bhav Singh Baghel.

Tribal affairs department assistant commissioner Brajkant Shukla personally monitored the examination at Rajpura Secondary School in Amjhera, sitting amidst participants to gauge their dedication and enthusiasm.

Expressing satisfaction with their commitment, Shukla lauded their efforts towards self-improvement. Under the revamped criteria of the Literacy Mission, proficiency in reading and writing in the mother tongue is now imperative, marking a departure from the earlier emphasis solely on signing. This shift reflects a holistic approach to literacy, ensuring individuals possess fundamental language skills.

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Suffer Huge Losses, Damage To Standing Crops

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in the Sanwer region have suffered huge losses and damageáto their standing crops such as wheat and gram to weather fluctuations and economic uncertainties. The changing climate patterns have disrupted the traditional rhythms of farming. Farmers reported a significant reduction in yields, with anticipated harvests slashed by nearly half.

Despite daily arrivals of 6,000-7,000 sacks of wheat in the Indore market, prices ply below government-set rates. The promised support price of Rs 2,700 per quintal remains elusive, as wheat fetches only Rs 2,380-2,955 in auctions. Similarly, garlic yields have been hit by plummeting prices, leaving farmers in distress.

Farmers, like Arvind Singh Rathod from Muradpura, accused the government of hollow promises made before elections.á Before the elections, it was promised that the support price of wheat would be kept at Rs 2,700 per quintal, but the promise is being violated. In addition to that, damage to wheat crops is significant, other major garlic crops also suffered damage due to rough weather, causing huge financial loss to local farmers.