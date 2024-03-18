 Bhagoriya Festival Showcases Tribal Cultural Riches In Western Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Burhanpur/ Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As the much-awaited Bhagoriya festival began on Monday in five districts of western Madhya Pradesh, including Dhar, Jhabua, and Alirajpur, the tribal-dominated areas are witnessing a vibrant resurgence of cultural identity through the celebration of the Bhagoriya festival. Despite modernization sweeping across India, these tribal communities have steadfastly preserved their rich cultural heritage.

Thousands of folk artists from Burhanpur district, along with others from Maharashtra, are set to enthrall audiences with their performances during a day-long Bhagoriya Haat set to be held in Nepanagar Stadium ground on March 24 here. A dedicated team of artists has been formed to prepare for the grand event.

The event is being organised under the auspices of Nepanagar Jagruti Kala Kendra and the District Archaeology Tourism and Culture Council, Burhanpur, and are witnessing thousands of tribal folk artists coming together to perform the Bhagoriya folk dance.

Mukesh Darbar, the coordinator of the program and director of the organization, as well as a member of the International Dance Council CID UNESCO (Paris) and the District Archaeology, Tourism, and Culture Council Burhanpur, expressed that the initiative started in 2016 aims to honor and promote folk artists and their art through the Bhagoriya Log Utsav program. The program seeks to promote cultural heritage and create an identity for the tribal folk culture of the region and the district.

