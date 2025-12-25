Indore News: Over 44,000 Industrial Units Registered In 2 Years; More Than 1.70L Jobs Created | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 44,000 industrial units were registered in the district in the last two years, generating more than 1.70 lakh jobs.

This data was shared at a seminar organised here on Tuesday to highlight the major achievements of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department in the last two years and discuss new departmental policies. The state government is celebrating 2025 as the Year of Industry and Employment.

MP Shankar Lalwani was the chief guest of the seminar.

Joint director of Industries SS Mandloi and general manager, District Trade and Industry Centre, Swapnil Garg, gave a presentation detailing the industrial progress, investment growth and job creation in the district over the past two years, as well as the various schemes and programmes run by the department.

Under the Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Revolution Scheme, 572 entrepreneurs benefited in the financial year 2024-25 and 392 in 2025-26. Thus, a total of 964 entrepreneurs were connected with self-employment opportunities.

Under various schemes of the MSME department, women's entrepreneurship was given special encouragement. 147 women entrepreneurs benefited in 2024-25 and 154 in 2025-26. Thus, a total of 301 women entrepreneurs received the benefits of the schemes. Under the Madhya Pradesh MSME Promotion Scheme, grants of 191.16 crore were sanctioned to 200 units in 2024-25 and Rs 137.34 cr to 141 units in 2025-26. Thus, a total of over Rs 328.50 crore in grants was provided to 341 units.

Indore district has also made remarkable progress in the field of enterprise registration. 18,376 enterprises were registered in 2024-25 and 26,125 in 2025-26. In total, 44,501 enterprises were registered over these two years. This led to an expansion of activities in the manufacturing and service sectors and created employment for 1,70,678 people.