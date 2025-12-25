Indore News: Pickup Vehicle Falls Into Gorge Near Pithampur, 21 Injured | FP Photo

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): A major road accident occurred on Wednesday evening near Sanjay Jalashay on the Pithampur–Manpur road when a Mahindra pickup vehicle plunged into a roadside gorge about 15 feet deep. The vehicle was reportedly traveling from Pithampur to Manpur and was carrying around 24 passengers at the time of the incident.

According to preliminary information, the accident took place when the driver attempted to give way to another vehicle that was overtaking. In the process, the driver lost control of the pickup, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the gorge. The impact resulted in injuries to 21 passengers, including several minors.

Emergency services and local residents rushed to the spot and helped in rescue operations. The injured were initially provided first aid and later shifted to nearby hospitals. Out of the injured, 14 persons were referred to MY Hospital in Indore for advanced treatment. Hospital sources confirmed that four of them are in a very critical condition.

Pithampur Police Station in-charge O.P. Ahir confirmed the details of the accident and stated that an investigation is underway. Dr. Furqan also provided medical updates regarding the condition of the injured. Further action is being taken as per procedure.