 Indore News: Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station To Be Operational From February; Says Shankar Lalwani
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station To Be Operational From February; Says Shankar Lalwani

Indore News: Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station To Be Operational From February; Says Shankar Lalwani

A 36-foot-wide foot overbridge is being constructed at the station and three new lifts will also be installed. Railway officials informed that the relocation of the signalling system, building demolition, and construction of tracks are currently in their final stages. During the inspection, s

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station To Be Operational From Feb: Lalwani | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The new year 2026 likely to bring great good news for the city's trains’ travellers. Inspecting the ongoing redevelopment work at the railway station on Wednesday, BJP MP Shankar Lalwani said,

The Laxmibai Nagar railway station is set to become fully operational from February next year.” The redevelopment work at the railway station is estimated to cost around Rs 55 crore. Of the outlay, Rs 45 crore is being spent on the redevelopment of the station building and the remaining Rs 10 crore on the construction of a foot overbridge.

Read Also
MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Jabalpur’s Malviya Chowk; Loss Of Lakhs Estimated -- VIDEO
article-image

Lalwani said that around 300 trains are expected to operate on the Indore-Ujjain rail section during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The redeveloped Laxmibai Nagar railway station will play a crucial role in ensuring passenger convenience and traffic management.

Currently, the station has three platforms and two new platforms are under construction. Two additional railway tracks are also being laid to facilitate smooth train movement. The length of the platforms is being increased to accommodate longer-distance trains more easily.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Slams Authorities Over Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Stench, Orders Immediate Scientific Measures
Bombay HC Slams Authorities Over Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Stench, Orders Immediate Scientific Measures
‘BMC Not Doing Anything, Turning A Blind Eye’: Bombay HC Warns Against Granting New Construction Permissions Amid Air Pollution Crisis
‘BMC Not Doing Anything, Turning A Blind Eye’: Bombay HC Warns Against Granting New Construction Permissions Amid Air Pollution Crisis
'Padma Awards Not Titles, Cannot Be Used As Prefix Or Suffix': Bombay High Court
'Padma Awards Not Titles, Cannot Be Used As Prefix Or Suffix': Bombay High Court
Mumbai Crime: EOW Files 1,500-Page Chargesheet In ₹6.15 Crore Cheating Case Against Celebrity Makeup Artist Cherag Bombboat
Mumbai Crime: EOW Files 1,500-Page Chargesheet In ₹6.15 Crore Cheating Case Against Celebrity Makeup Artist Cherag Bombboat

A 36-foot-wide foot overbridge is being constructed at the station and three new lifts will also be installed.  Railway officials informed that the relocation of the signalling system, building demolition, and construction of tracks are currently in their final stages. 

During the inspection, Lalwani instructed officials to ensure that the foot overbridge should be extended outside the station premises to provide easier access for passengers coming from the

Banganga area. Currently, the overbridge ends within the station premises. He also mentioned that discussions are underway with the Collector regarding the relocation of a religious site located within the area for the station’s expansion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station To Be Operational From February; Says Shankar Lalwani

Indore News: Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station To Be Operational From February; Says Shankar Lalwani

Indore News: Over 44,000 Industrial Units Registered In 2 Years; More Than 1.70L Jobs Created

Indore News: Over 44,000 Industrial Units Registered In 2 Years; More Than 1.70L Jobs Created

Indore News: Pickup Vehicle Falls Into Gorge Near Pithampur, 21 Injured

Indore News: Pickup Vehicle Falls Into Gorge Near Pithampur, 21 Injured

Indore News: Cyber Cell Recovers ₹3.72 Crore Lost By City Company In InternationalCyber Fraud

Indore News: Cyber Cell Recovers ₹3.72 Crore Lost By City Company In InternationalCyber Fraud

MP News: Farmer Loan Waiver, ₹300 crore Aid Given; Says Cooperative and Sports Minister Vishwas...

MP News: Farmer Loan Waiver, ₹300 crore Aid Given; Says Cooperative and Sports Minister Vishwas...