Madhya Pradesh: Alot's Ward 12 Grapples With Poor Sanitation | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Despite Alot securing 280th rank at national, 135th in the state and 46th in the zone in the Swachh Survekshan 2023, the city president's ward 12 paints a rather contradictory image. When the city council employees are engaged in a competitive spirit to claim credit for the ranking, emphasising their commitment to cleanliness, the reality contradicts the feat.

Alot Municipal Council is responsible for 15 wards, spends Rs 15 lakh monthly on cleaning and utilises five garbage vehicles and two tractors. However, ward 12 remained the dirtiest, raising questions about the effectiveness of the cleaning efforts. According to information, ward number 12, represented by Municipal Council president Mamta Vimal Kumar Jain, continues to grapple with sanitation issues despite substantial expenditure.

Madhya Pradesh: Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 3 Lakh Seized In Alirajpur | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police have launched a special drive to crack down on liquor mafia operating in the city.In a recent operation, illicit liquor worth over Rs 3 lakh was seized at separate places in Alirajpur district.

As per details, Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar police received a tip-off about transportation of illicit liquor in Dunglawani village. Acting on the tip-off, a police team intercepted an SUV transporting a significant quantity of foreign liquor to Gujarat. The vehicle, valued at Rs 10 lakh, used in transportation and 504 litres of liquor worth Rs 1.2 lakh were confiscated.

A case under relevant sections was registered. In a parallel operation, Jobat police seized illicit liquor valued at Rs 2.32 lakh at Behadiya village. Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid siege in the village. They spotted a vehicle coming from the direction of Behdiya village.

The driver, upon seeing the police team, abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Upon inspection, the police found 522 litres of illicit liquor in the vehicle. The vehicle, valued at Rs 6 lakh and illicit liquor, worth Rs 2.2 lakh was seized and the vehicle was impounded. A case was registered.