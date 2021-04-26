Madhya Pradesh: After Remdesivir, oxygen, shortage of plasma kits hits Covid patients

Indore: At a time when people are already struggling for hospital beds, Remdesivir injections, and oxygen, an additional problem has also cropped up; shortage of plasma collection kits at blood banks.
As a result, many people who want to donate plasma are being turned away from blood banks as they don't have the plasma kits.
A family member of Mohitash Shrivastava, a patient admitted to Banthia Hospital, said that initially, he had to struggle to get the patient admitted to Cloth Market Hospital.
“Later, I had to struggle for Remdesivir injection and when I succeeded in getting the same, I was stumped when the hospital asked me to arrange for plasma. I circulated a message and fortunately, a donor came forward.
But, he could not donate his plasma as three major blood banks of the city, at Verma Union Hospital, MY Hospital, and Choithram Hospital did not have plasma collection kits. Blood banks are now charging between Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 for processing plasma, the family member said.
According to experts, the kit is manufactured by a US-based company and it is imported to India from Switzerland via Singapore.
We have shortage of kits, have placed orders
We have a shortage of kits due to which we are using it only for patients admitted to hospitals associated with MY Hospital. We have ordered for more kits and we will get them in a week's time.Dr Ashok Yadav, HoD, Transfusion Medicine, MGM Medical College