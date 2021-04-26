Madhya Pradesh: After Remdesivir, oxygen, shortage of plasma kits hits Covid patients

Indore: At a time when people are already struggling for hospital beds, Remdesivir injections, and oxygen, an additional problem has also cropped up; shortage of plasma collection kits at blood banks.

As a result, many people who want to donate plasma are being turned away from blood banks as they don't have the plasma kits.

A family member of Mohitash Shrivastava, a patient admitted to Banthia Hospital, said that initially, he had to struggle to get the patient admitted to Cloth Market Hospital.



“Later, I had to struggle for Remdesivir injection and when I succeeded in getting the same, I was stumped when the hospital asked me to arrange for plasma. I circulated a message and fortunately, a donor came forward.