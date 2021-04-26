Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds talks with PM Modi, seek help for solving the oxygen supply problem

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan again held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, seeking his help for oxygen supply.

Chouhan informed Modi about putting rural areas in the state under Janata Curfew and about creating containment zones.

The Prime Minister advised Chouhan to control the corona pandemic with the help of people’s cooperation.

Chouhan informed the Prime Minister about creating micro containment zones.

The governments of other states have come in the way of oxygen supply to MP.

A tanker containing oxygen, which was coming to Sagar in MP, was stopped in UP.

As the tanker was delayed in UP for hours, it reached Sagar on Monday.

The Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan governments are also causing trouble to supplying oxygen to MP. Chouhan discussed all these issues with the Prime Minister and sought his help to solve them.