Madhya Pradesh: 55 Divyang Children Distributed Equipment | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Former cabinet minister Antar Singh Arya, on Saturday, distributed equipment to 55 divyang children under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, at Mangal Bhawan here.

During the programme, Arya said that the reason why disabilities are found in rural children is because of the low awareness among the tribal communities regarding vaccination.

He added that the pregnant women are not vaccinated on time due to which they are left with deficiencies. He said that various diseases can be avoided by getting regular check-ups done and urged people to make Ayushman Cards as the government covers the medical costs of Rs 5 lakh.

Janpad president Sitaram Barde praised the government’s initiative to distribute necessary equipment to the underprivileged and needy. He also said that we run a free school for disabled children, in which complete arrangements are made for accommodation and treatment of the children.

Officials said that every year a camp is organised for Divyang children, who are examined by doctors and given equipment. BJP spokesperson Sunil Aggarwal, Ganesh Rathod and others attended the event.