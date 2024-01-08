Madhya Pradesh: 2 Arrested With Opium Worth More Than ₹1 Lakh In Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Mandi police station arrested two people with the drug opium near the RTO office on Indore-Bhopal highway on Sunday night. The police are strictly interrogating both the accused.

Police took this action based on the information of the informer. According to the information received, Raju Ram Jat, a resident of Jodhpur Rajasthan, was selling the drug opium to Ashok Jat, a resident of village Etawah Rehti, living in the area in front of the RTO office. Mandi police station arrested both the accused.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act in the matter. 1.16 kilograms of opium was recovered from the accused. The price is said to be Rs 2 lakh. Police remand has been obtained against the accused after presenting them in the court.

Sub inspector suspended

Sub Inspector Santosh Vishwakarma and constable Jagdish posted at Mandi police station have been suspended by SP Mayank Awasthi with immediate effect and put on line.The action has been taken due to negligence in work. Complaints were being received against both of them for a long time. On the basis of which SP has taken suspension action. Even in the NDPS case on Sunday, it has come to light that SI Vishwakarma was seriously negligent in performing his duty.

Additional Superintendent of Police Geetesh Garg said that on the information of the informer, the police have arrested two people with opium who are being interrogated.