Madhya Pradesh: 4 School Children Injured After Van Overturns In Khargone; 27 Passengers Hurt In Bus Accident

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): As many as four school children and over two dozen other passengers were injured in two separte accidents that were reported in Dogavan and Segaon villages of Kasravad area of Khargone district on Friday.

As per information, in Dogavan a bus got out of control and entered into bushes. The bus was carrying 80 passengers, out of which 27 have sustained injuries.

The second incident took place in Tiri village of Segaon area where a school van overturned, injuring four children.

According to the police, at 7 am on Friday, a passenger bus went out of control and entered the bushes near Dogavan in Kasrawad, which is 40 km from the district headquarters. After the accident, the driver and conductor fled the spot and are still absconding.

As soon as informed, the police took all the injured to hospital. Currently, 27 injured passengers are being treated at Kasrawad Hospital.

According to the passengers, the driver was driving at a high speed and the accident created chaos at the spot. The panic-gripped passengers started to shout. Some even broke the glass windows to escape. Later, Pedestrians coming out of the road evacuated the passengers.

On the other hand, on Friday around 10 am, the Eco-vehicle of a private school overturned near Tiri Phata of Segaon. Four children were injured in the accident. Police arrived at the spot after being informed and took the 4 injured to the hospital.

As per information, more than 10 children were travelling in the vehicle.

