Bhopal: Excise Dept Seizes Illicit Liquor And Mahua Lahaan Worth Rs 7.2L

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Excise department of the city seized illicit liquor worth Rs 7.20 lakh during raids at several localities on Thursday. Excise controller Rajendra Jain told Free press the team raided areas such as MugaliyaKot, Sukhi Sewaniya, Balampur valley, Prempura and Bhadbhada. In some of these areas, the illicit liquor was concealed in drainages, while in other areas, the packets were hanging to the branches of the trees.

Officials seized a total of 634 litres of country-made liquor, and 6055 kilograms of Mahua lahaan. The total cost of the seized booty was Rs 7.2 lakh. The officials registered a total of 19 cases against the accused identified as Jyoti Bai, a resident of KotMugaliya, as well as against Raju Bai, Bani Singh, and others.

