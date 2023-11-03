 Bhopal: Excise Dept Seizes Illicit Liquor And Mahua Lahaan Worth Rs 7.2L
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Excise Dept Seizes Illicit Liquor And Mahua Lahaan Worth Rs 7.2L

Bhopal: Excise Dept Seizes Illicit Liquor And Mahua Lahaan Worth Rs 7.2L

Officials seized a total of 634 litres of country-made liquor, and 6055 kilograms of Mahua lahaan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 12:37 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Excise department of the city seized illicit liquor worth Rs 7.20 lakh during raids at several localities on Thursday. Excise controller Rajendra Jain told Free press the team raided areas such as MugaliyaKot, Sukhi Sewaniya, Balampur valley, Prempura and Bhadbhada. In some of these areas, the illicit liquor was concealed in drainages, while in other areas, the packets were hanging to the branches of the trees.

Officials seized a total of 634 litres of country-made liquor, and 6055 kilograms of Mahua lahaan. The total cost of the seized booty was Rs 7.2 lakh. The officials registered a total of 19 cases against the accused identified as Jyoti Bai, a resident of KotMugaliya, as well as against Raju Bai, Bani Singh, and others.

Read Also
Bhopal: Childline Assumes Custody Of Girls Rescued From Human Trafficking Gang
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Traffic Awareness Month 2023 Set In Motion In Lalitpur

MP: Traffic Awareness Month 2023 Set In Motion In Lalitpur

MP: BJP Believes In Inaugurating Projects, Says Scindia

MP: BJP Believes In Inaugurating Projects, Says Scindia

Cong Keeping Mum On Terrorism, Worried About Hamas: Prasad

Cong Keeping Mum On Terrorism, Worried About Hamas: Prasad

Bhopal: Poll Code Casts Shadow On Road Construction, Repair

Bhopal: Poll Code Casts Shadow On Road Construction, Repair

Bhopal: Excise Dept Seizes Illicit Liquor And Mahua Lahaan Worth Rs 7.2L

Bhopal: Excise Dept Seizes Illicit Liquor And Mahua Lahaan Worth Rs 7.2L