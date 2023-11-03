Bhopal: Childline Assumes Custody Of Girls Rescued From Human Trafficking Gang

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Childline has assumed the custody of five girls who were rescued from the clutches of a human trafficking gang, Kotwali police station officials said on Thursday. Zone-3 DCP Riyaz Iqbal told Free press that the police officials are currently mulling over that why all the rescued minor children were girls. He added that the arrested accused have been misleading the police by giving no cogent reply over the question.

He then said that the seventh accused was arrested in the case on Wednesday night. He has been identified as Ashok Kumar Jewar, a native of Haryana, who is a Class 12 pass. He used to operate a hospital in Haryana and had carried out numerous abortions too. He however, refuted the claims of being involved with the human trafficking gang, DCP Iqbal said.

Parents of the two-year-old child, who had been traced in Delhi, have switched off their cell phones, as claimed by the police. This has triggered the suspicion of the cops towards the couple, and investigations shall be scaled in this direction too.

