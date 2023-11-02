Bhopal: It’s Young Challengers Vs Seasoned Politicians In Some Constituencies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A generational battle is unfolding in several constituencies, where young candidates are going head-to-head against seasoned and experienced politicians. The age gap between these contenders is strikingly evident, with some candidates being less than half the age of their opponents. These constituencies serve as the battlegrounds for a generational clash, where the old guard and the new blood vie for the trust and support of the electorate, making for an intriguing political landscape. Let’s take a look at such constituencies where a youthful candidate is challenging the established, older politicians.

Seoni Malwa: Premshankar Verma (72, BJP) vs Ajay Patel (29, Congress)

In Seoni Malwa, the spotlight is on the fierce clash between 72-year-old BJP stalwart Premshankar Verma and 29-year-old Congress candidate Ajay Patel. The youth takes on experience as Ajay Patel challenges the incumbent MLA, Premshankar Verma, in this constituency.

Rehli: Gopal Bhargava (71, BJP) vs Jyoti Patel (30, Congress)

In Sagar’s Rehli constituency, Gopal Bhargava, a 71-year-old BJP veteran and the state’s longest-serving MLA and Cabinet minister, and Jyoti Patel, a 30-year-old Congress newcomer are in the electoral battle. Bhargava has been the member of the Legislative Assembly eight times consecutively, representing Rehli since 1985. The battle of experience versus youth is set to captivate the electorate.

Khurai: Bhupendra Singh (63, BJP) vs Raksha Singh Rajput (28, Congress)

In Khurai, Congress has placed its faith in the 28-year-old candidate Raksha Rajput, who will face off against the incumbent MLA and Urban Development and Housing Minister, Bhupendra Singh, aged 63. In the 2009 general election, Singh was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from the Sagar Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh .

Nagod: Nagendra Singh (80, BJP) vs Dr Rashmi Singh (36, Congress)

The 80-year-old BJP incumbent MLA, Nagendra Singh, faces the challenge from Dr. Rashmi Singh, a 36-year-old Congress candidate and the Youth Congress vice president. In politics since 1977, Singh was elected from the Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency and before that had served as minister in the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Chachoura: Priyanka Meena (32, BJP) vs Lakshman Singh (68, Congress)

In Chachoura assembly constituency 32-year-old BJP candidate Priyanka Meena, who recently joined the party in February, takes on 68-year-old Congress veteran Lakshman Singh, the present MLA and the brother of former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. He is a 5 term Member of Parliament and 3 term Member of legislative Assembly.