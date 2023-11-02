MP Elections 2023: Congress' Gyanchandani Touches Feet Of Independent Huzur Candidate Jitendra Daga, Urges To Withdraw; Video Viral

MP Elections 2023: Congress' Gyanchandani Touches Independent Huzur Candidate Jitendra Daga's Feet; Video Viral |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It's last day to withdraw nominations on Thursday for upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections and both BJP and Congress are persuading former MLA and independent candidate from Huzur constituency Jitendra Daga to bring him into their folds.

As a result, long queues of political leaders can be seen waiting outside Dangi's residence. Congress candidate from Bhopal's Huzur seat Naresh Gyanchandani also reached Daga’s house and even touched his feet, requesting him to join the Kamal Nath team. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to information, Daga was sitting in his office at that time. As soon as Gyanchandani saw him, he bent down to touch his feet. Daga tried to stop him, saying, "Arey bhai sahab aisa mat karo," (brother plz don't do this), but Gyanchandani touched his feet as a mark of respect.

Later, the two leaders had a closed-door discussion. On the other hand, PCC Chief Kamal Nath has called Daga to meet him at his bungalow.

Notably, Huzur BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma also went to meet him.

Rameshwar Sharma is trying to bring him into BJP

Two-time MLA from Huzur assembly seat and current BJP candidate Rameshwar Sharma is trying to bring Jitendra Daga to his fold. Ever since Daga filed his independent nomination, continuous efforts have been made to bring him to BJP.

Kamal Nath calls Daga at bunglow

Jitendra Daga has been called by PCC Chief Kamal Nath to meet him. A discussion will be held by making Daga and Gyan Chandani sit together at Kamal Nath's bungalow. However, Daga seems to be in no mood to withdraw the nomination forms. He said that he has not filed a nomination for withdrawal.