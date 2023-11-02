MP Elections 2023: Congress Sheopur Candidate Babu Jandel Rides Camel For Campaigning, Hilarious Video Surface

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): With the elections merely two weeks away, candidates from various parties have started campaigning proactively. Some of them even are resorting to unique tactics to garner attention. In one such episode, Congress candidate Babu Jandel from Sheopur is seen riding on a camel in his campaign rally. His video is doing rounds on the social media.

Sheopur Congress candidate Babu Jandel often remains in the headlines for his controversial statements. On Wednesday, Jandel reached Gurunavda village of Soikalan area riding on a camel to campaign in a unique style.

People liked Jandel's style

Congress candidate Babu Lal Jandel, riding on a camel, sought votes from the people in the nearby villages including Kachar of Sheopur assembly constituency of the district. During this, the villagers and their supporters started running behind the camel and shouting slogans, people liked their special style very much.The video of the Congress candidate riding on a camel is being circulated on the internet media, in which he is sitting on a camel and a crowd of villagers is walking behind him.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)