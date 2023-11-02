 Bhopal: Rohit Jadhav Bags Gold In Wushu
Shubhash Tomar and Poorvi Soni won silver

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 11:33 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State’s Wushu player Rohit Jadhav secured the gold medal in the Daoshu event at the 37 th National Games, Goa.

Subhash Tomar and Poorvi Soni won silver medals, and Shubham Raj Patel earned a bronze medal. The Wushu competition took place at Campal Open Ground in Panaji on Thursday. These athletes were coached by Sarika Gupta.

Athletes from MP’s Wushu team include, Vanshika Namdev, Priyam Jain, Purvi Soni, Bhooraksha Dubey, Anshita Pandey, Rahul Yadav, Geetanjali Tripathi, Neha Sawaiya, Chetan Chouhan, Aditya Bodh, and Namrata Batra. The team is headed by Sarika Gupta.

Sarika expressed confidence that the team will win more medals in the coming days. The achievements of these athletes were lauded by the President of the Madhya Pradesh Wushu Association, Shri N. K. Tripathi.

