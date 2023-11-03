Indore: Two Minors Injured As E-Rickshaw Overturns

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two young boys were injured after an e-rickshaw overturned in the Hira Nagar police station area on Thursday. The accident happened near Nath Avenue and the injured boys were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their minor friend was riding the rickshaw and lost balance resulting in the e-rickshaw overturning. According to the police, a minor had taken the family e-rickshaw and rode it with his friends. He lost control and the e-rickshaw overturned.

A seven-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy were injured in the accident. The neighbours witnessed that the minor was riding the rickshaw at high speed. He lost control, resulting in severe injuries on the head to one of the minors. He is currently in the ICU for treatment. The injured minor’s father said that the underage driver often took the e-rickshaw for a ride in the locality with his friends. Police did not register a case and counselled the minor.

Man, in-laws booked for dowry

Women police registered a case against a husband and in-laws for demanding dowry and harassing a woman. The woman had been physically, mentally and socially harassed by her in-laws. Women police station in-charge Priti Tiwari said that a woman had lodged a complaint at the women police station stating that her husband and in-laws are harassing her and demanding Rs 25 lakh dowry. The woman married Chirag Baheti 4 years ago. Police registered a case against the husband, Babulal, Naina, Varsha Jindani and Deepika Jain.

Man dies under mysterious circumstances

A 40-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in the Banganga police station area on Thursday. He suffered stomach pain and was taken to the hospital for treatment but could not be saved. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which he died. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Nikhil Rawat, a resident of Lalitpur. He was a labourer and had come to the city two days ago. The police started an investigation and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to know the cause of the death. The exact cause will be known after the autopsy report.

